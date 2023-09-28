At a time when people spend most of their time indoors, recent findings of a research being conducted by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has revealed that strategically placed indoor plants, such as syngonium, money plant and areca palm have a significant impact on improving indoor air quality. Strategically placed indoor plants greatly help in improving air quality, reveals PAU study. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The ongoing PAU research on the levels of indoor pollution, its impact and the role of indoor plants in boosting the air quality started in 2018.

According to the latest findings of the research, indoor air can be up to 12 times more polluted than outside due to various compounds found in building materials and other products, a press release issued by the PAU on Thursday stated.

“As people spend more time indoors, addressing indoor pollution becomes paramount for overall well-being. Indoor air pollution is a significant concern, with research indicating that indoor air can be up to 12 times more polluted than outside air due to various compounds found in building materials and products. The adverse effects of poor indoor air quality include respiratory issues, skin irritations, and other serious health conditions,” PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said, emphasising the significance of indoor air quality.

During the research in 2018, indoor plants were placed in various rooms like the living area, bedroom, kitchen, and drawing room. Precise instruments assessed air quality, with carbon dioxide levels primarily falling within the 501-999 ppm range, well below the permissible limit of 1,000 ppm. Carbon monoxide levels were mostly below 3.5 ppm, adhering to the permissible limit of 9 ppm. Moreover, the indoor plants effectively improved humidity levels, maintaining them below the permissible limit of 60%, along with temperatures above 24°C, contributing to a healthier indoor environment.

Sharanbir Kaur Bal, associate professor specialising in family resource management, emphasised the role of indoor plants in improving air quality.

“These indoor plants not only purify the air but also create a connection with nature, promoting happiness and a sense of well-being,” she said. Additionally, they can regulate humidity and act as natural air conditioners, positively impacting the indoor environment.

Dr. Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, pinpointed inadequate ventilation caused by air conditioning systems as a major contributor to indoor air pollution.

He noted that while air conditioning provides comfort, it can lead to higher concentrations of pollutants like carbon dioxide indoors, negatively affecting human health. Contaminants released from building materials and tools further worsen indoor air quality. Dampness and poor ventilation exacerbate the problem, necessitating a multifaceted approach to address indoor pollution, he added.

