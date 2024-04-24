Stray cattle menace continues to ail Ludhiana roads

The stray cattle, often engaging is fights on city roads, continue to pose a safety threat to the residents. Although the municipal corporation (MC) has over ₹20 crore collected as cow cess at its disposal, the measures taken to address the stray cattle menace have proven largely ineffective. According to the residents, the MC has struggled to make significant headway in addressing the problem. (HT Photo)

According to officials, approximately ₹2 crore was collected by the MC as cow cess during the fiscal year 2023-2024 .

Officials from the civic body attribute the problem to a shortage of space to shelter the stray animals. Over 1,800 stray cattle have already been relocated to various gaushalas in and around the city and the expenses for their daily maintenance are incurred by the MC.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We are going to construct three more sheds for sheltering stray cattle. They will house over 400 animals. I have asked the gaushala authorities and other stakeholders to contact us so that we can provide more space to them.”

Stray cattle can even be seen in posh residential areas, such as Model Town Extension, Kitchlu Nagar, Hambran road and Sarabha Nagar.

Proposals by the MC to deter dairy farmers from abandoning cows on city roads, such as installing chips for tracking, have yet to materialise.

Residents expressed concern over the problem. Local shop-owner Suresh said, “The sight of stray cattle fighting on roads has become too common. This poses serious risks to pedestrians and motorists. Despite the substantial funds collected as cow cess, lack of tangible action is disheartening.”

Priya,a resident, echoed similar sentiments and said, “The presence of stray cattle poses safety hazards and contributes to the decline in cleanliness and hygiene. It is imperative that authorities take decisive steps.”