Stray cattle menace: Farmers stage protest outside district administrative complex in Sangrur

Farmers on Wednesday took stray cattle from their villages on tractor-trailers and reached outside the district administrative complex where they protested against the government’s failure to curb the menace of stray animals.

All the farmers were from Changal village of Sangrur district. Farmers had threatened to let the cattle loose at the administrative complex. However, later the administration shifted cows to a government cattle shelter located at Sangrur Barnala road. They reached outside the administrative complex around 1pm with 4 tractor-trailers and 40 cows. Farmers said that they had captured these cows on their own and in two days to protest against the state government.

Major Singh, resident of the village said that the government had promised to end stray cattle menace, but nothing happened. The cattle are damaging their crops and even cows have attacked the villagers.

Sangrur SDM Navreet Kaur, said, “Farmers concluded their protest after we resolved their problem. We have shifted all the cows they brought to the government gaushala.”