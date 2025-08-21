Stray dog count down but Chandigarh sees 100 bite cases a day

The city continues to grapple with an alarming rise in dog bite cases, with fresh health department data pointing towards a crisis that shows no signs of abating. Officials say the stray dog numbers in UT have decreased from 12,922 in 2018 to 9,500 this year. (HT Photo)

From 20,344 reported cases in 2020, the numbers have climbed sharply year after year—23,875 in 2021, 29,190 in 2022, and 36,300 in 2023. Last year, Chandigarh witnessed a record 40,153 cases. The trend has continued in 2025 as well, with 23,198 cases -- approximately 109 cases per day -- already reported between January and July, indicating that the city may end the year with yet another all-time high.

As per the health department officials, the figures are collected at two government-run anti-rabies clinics, located in Sector 19 and Sector 38, where residents seek post-bite treatment and vaccination. Health department officials caution that while the numbers reflect rising cases in Chandigarh, they may also include residents from Mohali and Panchkula who avail free vaccines in the city.

Though the dog bite cases are increasing, the officials suggest a decline in stray dog population in the city. The last official census of stray dogs in Chandigarh, conducted in 2018, estimated the population at nearly 13,000 (12,922). While the figures of the latest census conducted in early 2024-25 are yet to be formally published, UT animal husbandry officials suggest the current number is around 9,500.

To tackle the growing dog bite menace, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) resumed its dog sterilisation programme in June, following a pause of nearly five months. The programme had been put on hold on February 25 due to administrative reasons after being previously managed by a private contractor. It is now being run directly by the MC, which officials claim will allow for a more “humane, systematic, and accountable” approach to controlling the stray population.

Between July 15 and August 18, the MC teams caught 169 dogs, out of which 67 (41 male and 26 female) were sterilised. The sterilisation drive covered several key areas, including sectors 14, 22, 25, 28, 30, 34, as well as Manimajra, Sukhna Lake, Dhanas, Maloya, and Bapudham. Officials noted that many of the females captured were in heat and had to be held back for surgery only after their cycle ended, to prevent further unwanted pregnancies through open mating.

Dog bite cases are increasing but people are not applying for compensation

In compliance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the UT administrator on July 2, 2024, constituted the Chandigarh Stray Animals Incidents/Accidents Compensation Committee. It determines the compensation to be paid on account of claims made regarding incidents or accidents caused by stray cattle and animals, including cows, bulls and dogs. The victims or their family members have to file an application before the committee for the grant of compensation, along with requisite supporting documents.

Even as cases climb, only a small fraction of victims are applying for compensation. The committee set up to provide financial aid to victims of dog bites or accidents caused by stray cattle and animals has received 495 applications in the past year. Of these, 476 were from stray dog bite victims, while the rest related to accidents and attacks by stray cattle, blue bulls, pet dogs, monkeys, cats, and snakes.

According to deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, as many as 184 applications have been settled so far. Of these, 171 were found eligible, and compensation worth ₹28.30 lakh was disbursed to victims. Around 13 claims were rejected, while 291 remain pending for verification. Civic officials say that despite the high number of dog bite incidents in the city, many victims are either unaware of the compensation scheme or hesitant to go through the paperwork, resulting in fewer applications than expected.