Stray dogs maul 10-year-old boy to death in Karnal

A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a group of stray dogs in Shekhpura Khalsa village in Gharaunda sub-division of Karnal on Basant Panchami. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The victim had gone to retrieve his kite from a wheat field, where he was brutally attacked by the dogs.

Police said that the victim was the only son of a daily wager. The boy was flying a kite on Basant Panchami and his kite landed in the nearby wheat field, where he was mauled to death by the dogs.

Hours after a search operation, his mutilated body was found by the family and villagers.