 Stray dogs maul 35-year-old to death in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stray dogs maul 35-year-old to death in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 29, 2024 10:35 PM IST

The villagers came to know about the incident on Monday morning when they saw the pack of dogs feasting on the mutilated body

A pack of stray dogs mauled a 35-year-old man to death in Ramgarh Bhullar village in Jagraon late on Sunday. The man was returning home after visiting the house of his in-laws. According to reports, the victim was in the middle of martial dispute and was drunk at the time of the incident.

The villagers chased the dogs away and informed the police. (HT File Photo)
The villagers chased the dogs away and informed the police. (HT File Photo)

The villagers came to know about the incident on Monday morning when they saw the pack of dogs feasting on the mutilated body. The villagers chased the dogs away and informed the police.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The police sent the body to civil hospital and informed the family about the incident. The victim has been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Deepa of Malsihan Bhaike village. He was a labourer.

Deceased’s mother Swarn Kaur said that her son had two children. Following a marital dispute, his wife had shifted to her maternal house in Ramgarh Bhullar village three years ago.

Kaur added that Hardeep Singh was a habitual drinker. On Sunday, he went to Ramgarh Bhullar to see his wife and returned after she did not open the door. She said that they found out about his death on Monday morning.

Sadar Jagraon station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Nand Lal said that police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following a statement by his mother.

The villagers alleged that no action has been taken by the authorities concerned about the stray dog menace despite repeated complaints.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Stray dogs maul 35-year-old to death in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On