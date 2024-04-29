Stray dogs maul 35-year-old to death in Ludhiana

A pack of stray dogs mauled a 35-year-old man to death in Ramgarh Bhullar village in Jagraon late on Sunday. The man was returning home after visiting the house of his in-laws. According to reports, the victim was in the middle of martial dispute and was drunk at the time of the incident. The villagers chased the dogs away and informed the police. (HT File Photo)

The villagers came to know about the incident on Monday morning when they saw the pack of dogs feasting on the mutilated body. The villagers chased the dogs away and informed the police.

The police sent the body to civil hospital and informed the family about the incident. The victim has been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Deepa of Malsihan Bhaike village. He was a labourer.

Deceased’s mother Swarn Kaur said that her son had two children. Following a marital dispute, his wife had shifted to her maternal house in Ramgarh Bhullar village three years ago.

Kaur added that Hardeep Singh was a habitual drinker. On Sunday, he went to Ramgarh Bhullar to see his wife and returned after she did not open the door. She said that they found out about his death on Monday morning.

Sadar Jagraon station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Nand Lal said that police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following a statement by his mother.

The villagers alleged that no action has been taken by the authorities concerned about the stray dog menace despite repeated complaints.