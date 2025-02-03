Street brawls, spats keep PCR phones ringing in Chandigarh

Street brawls and public quarrels were the leading cause of distress calls to the Chandigarh Police Control Room (PCR) in 2024, with a staggering 22,000 calls reporting physical altercations, public disputes and fights, according to RTI data. In total, more than 1 lakh emergency calls flooded the PCR in 2024, marking a significant increase from around 98,000 the previous year. (Shutterstock)

Quarrels and public fights topped the list with 22,147 calls, followed by 11,775 accident-related emergencies, highlighting ongoing traffic safety issues. Other incidents, including medical emergencies, theft and fire-related calls, made up the remaining 67,000 reports.

Alcohol-related disputes were common in these street brawls, with intoxicated individuals often engaging in aggressive behaviour. Most calls originated from the peripheral areas of Chandigarh, such as Dadumajra, Maloya, Mauli Jagran and Dhanas. In some cases, the street brawls involved multiple individuals, escalating into group clashes or gang-related conflicts.

These street brawls often start as heated arguments between individuals or groups, triggered by personal disagreements, misunderstandings or provocations. Such disputes can quickly escalate, resulting in physical confrontations that prompt calls to the PCR.

PCR response times: Efficient but uneven

The average response time for PCR vehicles in 2024 ranged between 5 and 8 minutes, indicating a generally efficient response. However, anomalies were observed in July and August, when response times spiked to 18 minutes 56 seconds and 17 minutes 47 seconds, respectively.

This delay suggests potential operational hurdles, such as traffic congestion, resource shortages or an overload of calls. Police officials attributed the delay to a higher call volume and heavy traffic, which hindered response times. In 2023, the average response time was better, ranging from 6.05 to 7.20 minutes.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said, “The PCR vehicles in Chandigarh are equipped with advanced GPS trackers and Mobile Display Terminal (MDT) screens, which play a crucial role in optimising emergency response efforts. The GPS trackers allow the control room to monitor the locations of all PCR vehicles in real time, enabling the dispatch of the nearest available unit to the scene of an incident. The MDT screens provide officers with detailed, up-to-date information on the incident, ensuring they are prepared to respond swiftly and efficiently.”

56 PCR vehicles for 56 sectors, 23 villages

In all, the city has 61 PCR vehicles, of which 56 are currently operational across the 56 sectors and 23 villages under the jurisdiction of Chandigarh Police.

These vehicles are outfitted with cutting-edge technology, including GPS tracking systems for real-time monitoring of response efforts.

Additionally, all vehicles feature static wireless communication systems for seamless coordination during emergencies, along with essential medical kits and fire extinguishers to handle a wide range of crisis situations. As many as 424 police officials are deployed for PCR duties in Chandigarh.