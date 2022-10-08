Street lights scam: Punjab vigilance raids Cong leader Sandeep Sandhu’s house

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Saturday raided house of Congress leader, Captain Sandeep Sandhu, to arrest him in a case related to inflated purchase price of street lights in Dakha block of Ludhiana amounting to ₹65 lakh.

Sandhu, former political secretary to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, was not at his house at his Phase 10 house in Mohali when VB sleuths raided the house. The VB officials remained there for more than an hour. Sandhu, who had twice lost elections from Dakha seat on the Congress ticket, was booked by VB, in the alleged ₹65 lakh Sidhwan Bet streetlights scam on October 5.

The VB claimed that Sandhu, who was at the helm of affairs during Amarinder government, had influenced the deal of buying streetlights at more than double the price and allegedly received financial benefit of several lakhs.