Street lights scam: Punjab vigilance raids Cong leader Sandeep Sandhu’s house

Published on Oct 08, 2022 09:54 PM IST

Sandhu, former political secretary to chief minister Cap Amarinder Singh, was not at his house when VB sleuths raided the house.The officials remained there for more than an hour

Sandhu was booked by VB, in the alleged <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65 lakh Sidhwan Bet streetlights scam on October 5. (AFP file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Saturday raided house of Congress leader, Captain Sandeep Sandhu, to arrest him in a case related to inflated purchase price of street lights in Dakha block of Ludhiana amounting to 65 lakh.

Sandhu, former political secretary to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, was not at his house at his Phase 10 house in Mohali when VB sleuths raided the house. The VB officials remained there for more than an hour. Sandhu, who had twice lost elections from Dakha seat on the Congress ticket, was booked by VB, in the alleged 65 lakh Sidhwan Bet streetlights scam on October 5.

The VB claimed that Sandhu, who was at the helm of affairs during Amarinder government, had influenced the deal of buying streetlights at more than double the price and allegedly received financial benefit of several lakhs.

Saturday, October 08, 2022
