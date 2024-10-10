Street vendor stabbed in brawl bleeds to death in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

A brawl between two street vendors following an inspection by a civic body team took an ugly turn after one of them died of a stab injury on Wednesday. Forensic team at the crime scene in Manimajra, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

According to police, a municipal corporation team had visited roadside vends near Government Model School in Manimajra around 2 pm. During the visit, the team questioned the street vendors who had not paid their fee.

After one of the vendors Sameer learnt that another vendor Devinder Kumar Bhola directed the MC team to his shop, he confronted him, leading to an altercation, they said.

Devinder Kumar Bhola , the victim. (HT)

The scuffle escalated into a violent fight, when Sameer took out a sharp-edged weapon from his scooter and attacked Devinder, inflicting a deep stab wound on his left hand. The gash left Devinder bleeding profusely.

As Sameer fled the spot, Devinder was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injury during treatment.

Victim was suffering from dengue, had low platelets

According to police, the victim, Devinder Kumar Bhola, was suffering from dengue and thus had low platelet count. In the absence of platelets, which clot blood at a wound site, he suffered excessive bleeding, which proved fatal, they said.

A case of murder was registered against the accused and a manhunt had been launched to nab him, said police.