Strict action will be taken against officers giving false info: Haryana minister Vipul Goel

Haryana urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel has said that strict action will be taken against department officers who provide false information regarding the departmental work.

Presiding over a review meeting with the Faridabad Municipal Corporation officers regarding various developmental projects here on Wednesday, Goel warned the officers that any negligence in the work will not be tolerated.

He said that the construction of the Jewar Airport connectivity road must be expedited. He directed officers to promptly address any issues hindering its construction. He also directed that until the proposed road is completed, alternative routes should be strengthened.

