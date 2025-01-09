Menu Explore
Strict action will be taken against officers giving false info: Haryana minister Vipul Goel

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 09, 2025 06:34 AM IST

Presiding over a review meeting with the Faridabad Municipal Corporation officers regarding various developmental projects here on Wednesday, Haryana minister Vipul Goel warned the officers that any negligence in the work will not be tolerated.

Haryana urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel has said that strict action will be taken against department officers who provide false information regarding the departmental work.

He said that the construction of the Jewar Airport connectivity road must be expedited. He directed officers to promptly address any issues hindering its construction. He also directed that until the proposed road is completed, alternative routes should be strengthened.

Vij meets Gadkari

Chandigarh : Haryana’s transport minister Anil Vij met Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and discussed a range of issues concerning the transport sector. Vij raised several concerns regarding transport infrastructure in Haryana and sought guidance from the Union minister.

