Strong possibility of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by year-end: Rajnath Singh

The defence minister, Rajnath Singh on Friday said there is a strong possibility of holding the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of this year.

“Recently the delimitation process was completed. Earlier, Jammu region had 37 assembly seats and Kashmir had 46 but now in the new assembly with 90 seats, Jammu has 43 seats and Kashmir 47. I feel that the election process will be initiated by the end of this year... there’s a strong possibility,” he told a gathering, while addressing a function here to celebrate the 200th year of the coronation of Maharaja Gulab Singh.

It may be recalled here that four years ago on June 19, 2018, the last elected government of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had ceased after the latter had pulled out of the alliance citing deteriorating security situation.

The indication of a timeline comes two days after the Election Commission initiated the revision of electoral rolls in the union territory and prepare the draft rolls by August 31.

The defence minister minced no words in slamming Pakistan for meddling in internal affairs of India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir is known for its multi-cultural ethos and time-tested social fabric from the times of Maharaja Gulab Singh but some forces are trying to disrupt this social fabric. Our neighbour continues to play a key role in fomenting trouble right from raids in 1947-48 to targeted killings in Kashmir and recent violence in Bhaderwah. There was a foreign conspiracy to stoke hatred in Bhaderwah,” he said.

He further added, “Some forces in J&K always tried to break this social fabric and encouraged radicals. I appeal to the people to ensure that this social fabric remains intact.”

He urged the people to understand Pak designs and foil them.

Singh also said that Pakistan has occupied many parts of J&K which were actually part of India, for which the Indian Parliament had already passed a resolution in both the Houses.

The defence minister also recalled how the BJP in 2014 had decided to create a new Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have honestly worked for the welfare of refugees and migrants in J&K. West Pak Refugees were never resettled but we did our bit by providing them ₹5.50 lakh of instalment towards their resettlement. We also tried to provide relief to PoJK and Chammb refugees. Kashmiri Pandits are also being helped financially and jobs were given to them under the PM package,” he said.

He further said, “We want to assure the people from all faiths here that there shall be no further migration and displacement of any community from any party of J&K. This region has already bore the brunt of displacements and pain in the past 70 years.”

He also recalled that the BJP in 2014 had declared in its manifesto to remove Article 370 from J&K.

“Article 370 was a big problem in the full accession of the state but we abrogated it. Many of our stalwarts, including Shyama Prasad Mukherjee made supreme sacrifices for its abrogation. For us, national unity is most important. The previous governments didn’t abrogate it but we fulfilled our poll promise on August 5, 2019 ending discrimination with marginalised sections of society and our daughters,” he added.

He also recalled how abrogation of Article 370 facilitated 170 laws, including the anti-corruption Act in J&K, which never existed in the region because of Article 370.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that the Agnipath scheme is a golden opportunity for the Indian youth to join the armed forces and serve their motherland. In a statement, Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said that many youths did not get the opportunity to join the armed forces as the recruitment process could not take place for the last two years. Keeping in mind the future of the youth, he stated that the government, on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has increased the age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years for the recruitment cycle of 2022.

“The relaxation of age indicates that the government cares for our youth. The Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence and the Services are committed to commencing the recruitment process at the earliest. We invite the youth to join the armed forces and serve the nation through Agnipath,” he added.

