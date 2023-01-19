Structural changes at Ludhiana market deemed permissible after MC flip-flop

In an unforeseen turn of events, the municipal corporation’s (MC) building branch said the clubbing of 26 shops-cum-flats (SCFs) located at downtown markets in Block-F of BRS Nagar was being carried out in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the government.

The development comes less than a week after the civic body had on January 12 carried out a sudden inspection and stopped structural changes being carried out in the basement in the downtown market and even sealed some SCFs’.

Confirming the development, MC head draughtsman MS Bedi said following the pursuit of record, no owner was found violating the norms and that the SCFs had been clubbed as per policies laid down by the government in May and July 2021 respectively.

“The SCF owners have paid a fee worth ₹7 cr for clubbing and conversion and submitted requisite documents regarding the same with us. After inspecting the documents and receipts we have submitted the files to authorities of the local bodies department,” Bedi said.

Notably, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) had recently written to the civic body to stop work at the downtown market fearing building collapses.

In the letter, issued by the executive engineer via memo number 137 on January 12 (the copy of which is with HT), the body had stated that LIT had found that a common basement was being constructed by breaking the inner wall of the basement and the roof of the basement is also being increased at a complex during a recent inspection in the area.

Flagging the structural changes, the letter further said they feared a collapse of these buildings at any time — which may cause loss to life and property.

LIT officials asked the municipal corporation to depute officials to stop the work, saying they shall not be held responsible for any personal or financial loss caused by anyone in view of the ongoing structural changes.

Structural strength test report sought: MC

On being asked about the structural safety issue at the SCFs, the civic body executive engineer (XEN B&R) Balwinder Singh said owners have been asked to submit a structural strength test report of the structures from the competent authority approved by the government.

Social activist Baljeet Singh, meanwhile, alleged the policies were formulated to facilitate close aides of politicians, adding, “Both the conversion and clubbing policies were introduced by the outgoing Congress government in 2021 to benefit a handful of people.”

“While the conversion policy of converting SCFs’ in the shop-cum-offices, was introduced for a limited period and lapsed in 2022 when the new government came in power, the clubbing policy of SCFs continues,” he added.