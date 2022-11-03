Stubble burning: 7 lakh fine imposed on farmers in Sangrur

As the district has witnessed the highest numbers of farm fires, local administration has swung into action and started making red entries in the revenue records of farmers, who were found burning paddy straw in their fields. Besides, the administration is also imposing fine to farmers. Sangrur has contributed around 12.66% in total farm fire incidents of Punjab. The administration is taking action despite the state government’s ‘written assurance’ to farmers for not taking action against them. However, now the government has started using force against farmers.

The Revenue department has marked red entries in the revenue record of 285 farmers, indulging in this illegal practice while the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed a penalty of over ₹7.12 lakh on these farmers. With the 677 cases of farm fires, Sangrur administration on Wednesday had recorded the highest number of incidents in the state for the 6th consecutive days. Sangrur district has seen a total 2721 cases of stubble burning in the Kharif (monsoon crop) season, while the number of total farm fires in Sangrur was 8,006 in 2021, which is also the highest in the state. “We are taking action against those farmers, who are indulging in farm fire incidents. There is no order with us for not taking any action against farmers,” said Mohit Singla, Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE), who is also nodal officer for stubble burning cases in Sangrur.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri, general secretary of BKU (Ekta - Ugrahan), said, “We knew that for sure that we have to struggle for implementation of demands. Governments do this all the time. They make people struggle for implementation of accepted demands.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON