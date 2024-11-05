Stubble management: AAP flays Centre for rejecting Punjab’s 1,200-cr demand

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led central government for rejecting Punjab’s demand for ₹1,200 crore to deal with stubble burning, accusing it of “discriminating” against the state. Malvinder Singh Kang said that the Bhagwant Mann government was continuously raising awareness and providing support to farmers to prevent stubble burning. (HT File)

AAP member of parliament and spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang alleged that the central government, which deliberately created issues in the lifting of paddy, was now refusing to provide the incentives needed to prevent stubble burning. “This is highly condemnable,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

The AAP leader stated that the Bhagwant Mann government was continuously raising awareness and providing support to farmers to prevent stubble burning. “Thanks to its efforts over the past two-and-a-half years, the number of stubble burning incidents has seen a significant reduction in Punjab,” he claimed.

Kang further alleged that the BJP made claims regarding standing with farmers, but when it came to actually helping them, the party shirked its responsibility or created obstacles. “The Centre’s attitude towards Punjab is discriminatory and vindictive. The central government should realise that the farmers of Punjab and Haryana feed the entire nation with their hard work, and treating them in this manner is shameful,” he added.

Kang said the Punjab government had written to the Centre in 2022 about its plan to provide ₹2,500 per acre to farmers and sent another letter last month seeking ₹1,200 crore, but the Centre consistently rejected this proposal.