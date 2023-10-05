News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Student stabbed to death in Kurukshetra college

Student stabbed to death in Kurukshetra college

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 05, 2023 07:30 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Shivam, a resident of Biroli village of Jind district and he was a student of BA 2nd year. The student was stabbed to death by fellow students in Bhagwan Parshuram College of sector 5 in Kurukshetra, the police said on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old student was stabbed to death by fellow students in Bhagwan Parshuram College of sector 5 in Kurukshetra, the police said on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old student was stabbed to death by fellow students in Bhagwan Parshuram College of sector 5 in Kurukshetra, the police said on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A 22-year-old student was stabbed to death by fellow students in Bhagwan Parshuram College of sector 5 in Kurukshetra, the police said on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Shivam, a resident of Biroli village of Jind district and he was a student of BA 2nd year. As per the police complaint filed by the brother of the victim, the incident took place around 11 am in the college’s canteen after they had a scuffle following a minor dispute between the members of two groups.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Around 8-10 people attacked him with a knife. Shivam was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The police said that acting on the complaint the police have booked Jitender Rana, Vansh, Chetan, Krish Verma and eight others under Sections 302, 324, 148, 149, 120 B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Bhoria said that the police have rounded up some people and an investigation is on.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out