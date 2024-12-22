Menu Explore
Students detained over call for burning effigy at Panjab University

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 22, 2024 08:04 AM IST

While on Friday, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had met the V-P over holding the senate elections, there was no mention of the issue in Dhankhar’s speech

While the Vice-President (V-P) of India and chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar was present at the Global Alumni Meet in Panjab University (PU), protesting students of the Panjab University Bachao Morcha were detained by the police over their call to burn effigies of the chancellor and vice-chancellor (V-C) at the Student Centre.

While the call was made on Friday, some students alleged that the cops had come to detain them on Saturday morning. (HT File photo)
While the call was made on Friday, some students alleged that the cops had come to detain them on Saturday morning. (HT File photo)

While the call was made on Friday, some students alleged that the cops had come to detain them on Saturday morning. Videos of the them being detained from their departments were also released by students.

Meanwhile, students were still able to burn a mini effigy of the chancellor in the ground opposite the library near the Student Centre. While police officials had closed the shops at the centre without giving prior intimation, they could be seen standing in a video while the effigy was lit by the students.

Later, some more students were picked up directly from the protest site outside the V-C office. Gagandeep Singh, coordinator of the Panjab University Bachao Morcha, who was protesting at the site, said around 10 students in total had been detained by the police. As per videos shared by the students, station house officer (SHO) Narinder Singh was also seen pushing a student while the student argued with the cop. The student was later detained.

While on Friday, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had met the V-P over holding the senate elections, there was no mention of the issue in Dhankhar’s speech.

Earlier, the varsity had said it would try that members of the elected student council would be allowed to meet with Dhankhar to put forward students’ voice, but this permission too was not granted. Panjab University Campus Student Council V-P Archit Garg said they had submitted a memorandum to the chancellor regarding the same. Their demands included conducting senate elections immediately, along with installation of a statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, creating placement opportunities for students and upgrading sports facilities, he added.

A meeting of the chancellor was scheduled with representatives of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) and Panjab University Staff Association at Golden Jubilee Hall. However, he was not able to make it and reportedly left right after his address at the inauguration of the alumni meet at Law Auditorium.

