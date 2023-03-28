Students park car at Sukhna Lake, find laptops, phone, wallet stolen

In yet another case of car break-in at Sukhna Lake, thieves stole two laptops, a mobile phone and a wallet from a car parked at the lake’s back end. On Friday night, the three students had visited Sukhna Lake for a walk and parked the car near Stairs Number 2 at the back end. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Auchitya Sharma, 20, a student of PEC and resident of Baldev Nagar, Ambala City, informed the police that he had borrowed the car from his friend Sahil, who lives in Panchkula.

Around 9.20 pm on Friday, he, along with his two female friends, visited Sukhna Lake for a walk and parked the car near Stairs Number 2 at the back end. Later, the trio, along with Sahil, were planning to go to Solan for a trip.

But when he and his friends returned after an hour, they found their belongings inside the vehicle gone, even though the car was locked and no glass was broken. He said thieves took away two bags containing laptops, and another bag containing clothes and a mobile phone, apart from Sahil’s wallet.

Police said the complainant initially didn’t wish to register the FIR and wanted to locate the bags himself. But lodged a formal complaint on Saturday.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Secor-3 police station.

On February 21, a thief had stolen a wallet containing ₹7,000 and ID cards after smashing a glass of a car parked near Sukhna Lake. Police have urged residents visiting the lake to avoid keeping valuables in parked vehicles.