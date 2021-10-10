Students suffer due to strike by employees at Rohtak varsity

Students continue to suffer after Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) Rohtak’s non-teaching staff boycotted the official work for the last two days demanding the transfer of joint director audit (JDA) Vinod Bishnoi.

The employees have been demanding JDA’s transfer for last many months but for the last two days, they have suspended all official work, causing problems to students visiting the varsity to get their marksheets, migration certificates and other documents.

Randhir Kataria, president of the non-teaching employees association, said they have been protesting against JDA for not clearing files of their promotion and pay hike.

“Since Friday, we have suspended students’ works as well. They might get continued on Monday. The JDA has deliberately not cleared our files of hike and promotion being passed by varsity’s top body executive council. We are aware that students are suffering but we too are suffering,” he said.

“The JDA has been making excuses that he has sent files to the state government but the university is an autonomous body,” he added.

Sahil Kumar, of Bhiwani, said he had visited the university on Friday to get his marksheet and migration certificate but he returned empty-handed as the employees were on strike.

Pulkit Sharma, of Gurugram, said he had visited MDU to get his provisional degree so that he can submit the same before a multi-national company where he was employed, recently.

“The authorities asked me to visit next week to get the certificate. Hundreds of students are struggling everyday due to the strike,” he added.

BS Sindhu, exam controller of MDU, said due to employees’ strike, results of some distance courses could not be declared.

“We have urged them to end the deadlock and resume work. Ultimately, everyone is suffering,” he added.

Joint director of audit (JDA) Vinod Bishnoi said he has appraised the entire issue to the state government and the ball is in their court.

A senior official of the finance department in MDU said the JDA in his report submitted to the department of finance stated that the promotion policy of the university is not approved by the state government.