Sugarcane crop in Haryana under pest attack; farmers stare at losses
Sugarcane growers in Haryana are a worried lot as the crop is under a pest attack, largely known as top-borer and pokkah boeng.
Farmers of the major cane-growing districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal said the crops are badly affected and they were running from pillar to post to protect their crops.
As per farmers and experts from the agriculture department, two major diseases, top-borer and pokka boeing, have been reported in sugarcane. But the largely grown Co 0238, which is around 40% of the total sugarcane acreage in the state, is badly affected. Farmers said there is no major impact on the Co 118 and Co 15023 varieties.
They said this is the second consecutive year that the cane crop is under pest attack.
As per the experts, both diseases are harmful to the crop and pokkah boeing is responsible for severe yield losses of up to 40 percent in susceptible varieties of sugarcane.
They said last year it had affected the yield to around 100-200 quintals per acre and it could have a major impact on the crop this year also.
“We have spent about ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 per acre on the sprays of fungicides and pesticides but to no avail,” said a farmer, Praveen Kumar of Karnal’s Nilokheri.
Another farmer, Rajiv Kumar from Shahbad of Kurukshetra, said his 14 acres of sugarcane are under pest attack and the pesticides are not yielding any positive results.
Experts said top-borer is harmful for the crop as it completes five generations or broods in a year. It remains active from February to October and damages the growth of the cane crop. The pest affects the growth of the crop by damaging the leaves.
The first two broods of the pest attack the young plants and the third and fourth generations cause maximum damage from July to September.
The affected plants are killed from the top and there is a possibility of loss to the crop as the pest migrates to another shoot after killing the first one.
Deputy director agriculture, Kaithal, Karam Chand said last year there was an outbreak of top-borer pest in sugarcane due to which the crop was badly affected. But this year a team of sugarcane experts inspected the fields and they decided that this time the pest control will be done by adopting integrated pest management.
He said the team inspired the farmers to get 1,000 pheromone traps installed in fields to control the peak borer.
Similarly, Pradeep Meel, DDA, Kurukshetra, said the agriculture department has recommended carbofuran 13 kg per acre to control top-borer disease and Bavastine for pokkah boeng.
-
Ludhiana gets Punjab’s first integrated command and control centre
Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday inaugurated the state's first hi-tech integrated command and control centre, under which 1,401 closed-circuit television cameras have been installed in the city. The minister said that 330 more cameras are being installed in the city which will be attached with ICCC. These new cameras will also help to monitor secondary garbage collection points, compactors along stray animals, Buddha Nullah.
-
2 girls injured after attack by pet Pitbull dog in Jalandhar
Two girls sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by their pet Pitbull dog in Garha area here on Tuesday. The girls, identified as Kiran and Shabnam, were attacked when they were feeding the dog. SHO Rajesh Sharma said that the girls were admitted to civil hospital. The dog was locked inside the house by the neighbours and a team has been called to nab the canine.
-
Kurukshetra University adopts new education policy
Kurukshetra University has adopted the new education policy, 2020, by introducing the online admission process for undergraduate programmes from this academic session. While giving this information, the University's Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies will start the admissions from August 3. Briefing about the policy, vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that the students will be given the option of a four-year graduation degree in honours and research.
-
It’s that time of the year again! Rakhi rush at Ludhiana central post office
With Rakhi around the corner, hectic activity can be seen at the Ludhiana central post office these days as residents queue up to send the sacred thread to their siblings within India and abroad. After a two-year slump due to the pandemic, postal services are again gaining popularity with 100-150 rakhis being booked every day for domestic deliveries. In terms of overseas deliveries, this post office had over 2,000 rakhi parcel orders in July alone.
-
Three boys drown in pond in Panipat village
Three boys reportedly drowned while taking a bath in a pond at Garh Sarnai village in Panipat district, the police said on Tuesday. The police said that the deceased Abhishek (16), Hitesh (14), and Navin (14), all residents of Garh Sarnai village, were students of classes 9 and 8 of the government high school of the village. Labourers who were working in the nearby fields noticed them, but when they reached, the boys had died.
