Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Suggestions invited to help reduce travel time between Chandigarh and International airport
chandigarh news

Suggestions invited to help reduce travel time between Chandigarh and International airport

Various stakeholders were entrusted with making suggestions to reduce travel time between the city and the International Airport in Mohali
UT administration has invited suggestions to help reduce travel time between Chandigarh and International airport. (HT File)
UT administration has invited suggestions to help reduce travel time between Chandigarh and International airport. (HT File)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 02:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Various stakeholders on Tuesday were entrusted with making suggestions to reduce travel time between the city and the International Airport in Mohali.

The stakeholders include civic bodies of Chandigarh and Mohali, traffic police and engineering wings, among others.

The direction was given in a meeting presided over by UT adviser, Dharampal, on the issue of establishing a “green channel” between the city and the international airport to reduce travel time. The report about the same is to be presented before the high court, where a matter on the issue is pending consideration of the court.

During the meeting, it was informed that there are 15 traffic light points from Transport Chowk to the airport. Of these, nine are under the jurisdiction of UT administration, three under the municipal corporation, Mohali, two are under JLPL engineering wing, a private builder, and the remaining one under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

An official said after detailed deliberations, it was decided that all the stakeholders, including those from Mohali, will examine the issue and send their comments to the UT chief engineer within a week’s time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Waterlogging due to rain at Nayagaon near Chandigarh on Wednesday morning. Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra took a progress report from the superintending engineer, public health wing, in which he stated that the target date to complete the annual cleaning work of road gullies in various sectors/rehabilitation colonies/villages is July 7, 2022. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned

    With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.

  • A car being washed away in the overflowing Patiala ki Rao near Dadumajra on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

    Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down

    Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.

  • A CBI team started conducting its searches at the residences and offices of both the accused in Ambala on Tuesday which continued till Wednesday. (HT File)

    Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe

    The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of 1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.

  • Mohali recorded its third Covid death in a week. (AP)

    Mohali records third Covid death within seven days

    Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.

  • Telangana health minister lauded PGIMER’s healthcare practice. (HT File)

    Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices

    Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out