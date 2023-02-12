Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Suicide clusters in focus at Ludhiana’s CMCH lecture

Published on Feb 12, 2023 12:06 AM IST

The lecture on Suicide clusters at CMCH covered various aspects of suicide related psychiatric disorders

Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, alumnus and dual-board certified child, adolescent & adult psychiatrist Sukhjit Brar, from Fresno, California, USA, delivered grand rounds lecture at CMCH on topic “suicide clusters” (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, alumnus and dual-board certified child, adolescent & adult psychiatrist Sukhjit Brar, from Fresno, California, USA, delivered grand rounds lecture at CMCH on topic “suicide clusters.”

The lecture was attended by the administration, faculty, staff, and students of CMCH in the hospital’s auditorium and new information regarding suicide clusters, diagnosis and management of various psychiatric disorders related to suicide were discussed in detail.

Sukhjit also visited the hospital and interacted with the faculty, residents and students in departments of psychiatry, neurosurgery and neurology. He also visited the CMCH Heritage Center.

Professor and head of psychiatry Mamta Singla, and entire team interacted with Sukhjit Brar. They had clinical discussion about various psychiatry patients in the OPD.

