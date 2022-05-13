Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukh Ram cremated with full state honours in Mandi
Sukh Ram cremated with full state honours in Mandi

Former Union telecommunication minister and veteran Congress leader Sukh Ram breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday
Veteran Congress leader Sukh Ram’s grandsons Ayush Sharma and Ashray Sharma, and son Anil Sharma paying their last tributes to him, in Mandi on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma /Hindustan Times)
Updated on May 13, 2022 04:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Former Union telecommunication minister and veteran Congress leader Sukh Ram was cremated with full state honours at Hanumanghat in Mandi on Thursday.

He breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday, where he was admitted after suffering a brain stroke.

Thousands of his followers and locals made a beeline for Seri Manch, where his mortal remains were kept, to pay last tributes to the veteran leader. His grandson Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with his wife Arpita Sharma and kids flew from Mumbai to be with the family at this hour of grief.

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the veteran leader would always be remembered for bringing telecom revolution in the country. He said with the death of Sukh Ram, the country in general and Himachal Pradesh in particular has lost a great leader, who was always ready of innovative ideas.

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal also reached Mandi to pay tributes to Sukh Ram.

Besides, cabinet ministers of Jai Ram Thakur government and leaders from both the ruling as well as opposition parties laid wreath.

Later, the late leader’s mortal remains were taken to Hanumanghat on the banks of Beas river. His son and Mandi MLA Anil Sharma lit the pyre.

Sign out