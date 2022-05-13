Sukh Ram cremated with full state honours in Mandi
Former Union telecommunication minister and veteran Congress leader Sukh Ram was cremated with full state honours at Hanumanghat in Mandi on Thursday.
He breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday, where he was admitted after suffering a brain stroke.
Thousands of his followers and locals made a beeline for Seri Manch, where his mortal remains were kept, to pay last tributes to the veteran leader. His grandson Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with his wife Arpita Sharma and kids flew from Mumbai to be with the family at this hour of grief.
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the veteran leader would always be remembered for bringing telecom revolution in the country. He said with the death of Sukh Ram, the country in general and Himachal Pradesh in particular has lost a great leader, who was always ready of innovative ideas.
Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal also reached Mandi to pay tributes to Sukh Ram.
Besides, cabinet ministers of Jai Ram Thakur government and leaders from both the ruling as well as opposition parties laid wreath.
Later, the late leader’s mortal remains were taken to Hanumanghat on the banks of Beas river. His son and Mandi MLA Anil Sharma lit the pyre.
SFJ issues fresh threats to Himachal CM, DGP
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice in an audio message sent through a mail to media houses issued fresh threats to Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and DGP Sanjay Kundu on Thursday. He announced a reward of $25,000 to anyone who will provide information about foreign visits of Thakur and Kundu.
Police recruitment paper leak questions credibility of HP govt exams
The recent cancellation of the Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam following the paper leak has not only cast a shadow on the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government but also put a question mark on the fairness of similar exams conducted by other government departments in a state that ranks eighth on the country's unemployment index. The Himachal Police Recruitment Board is headed by an additional director general of police rank officer.
VB arrest Haryana public prosecutor in Hisar court
The Haryana vigilance bureau on Thursday have arrested district attorney (DA) Mahender Pal, posted at district Hisar court, red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2,500 from an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police. A VB spokesperson said complainant ASI Subhash Chander had approached the VB after the public prosecutor had allegedly sought money in lieu of forwarding challan in the trial court.
Seven get life imprisonment, six 14-year jail in Panipat
Seven people, including gangster Prasanna alias Lambu, were awarded life imprisonment, six were jailed for 14 years and two were awarded imprisonment of two years by the Panipat district court convicting them in a murder and attempt to murder case involving a liquor contractor in Noorwala of Panipat district in December 2020.
Haryana govt revokes decision to grant loans to state universities, to allot grant-aid
After facing a week-long protest from students, teachers and Opposition leaders for cutting off grant to state universities for 2022-23 financial year and approving a loan of ₹147.75 crore as the first instalment for the universities, the BJP-JJP government in Haryana has revoked its decision and the same amount will be provided to varsities as a grant-aid.
