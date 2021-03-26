Sukhna Lake, Sector-17 Plaza in Chandigarh to remain out of bounds for public on Holi

Taking note of the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city, the UT administration on Thursday banned Holi celebrations at all public parks, Sukhna Lake and Sector-17 Plaza.

The order, issued by UT adviser Manoj Parida under the Disaster Management Act, stated, “It is specifically ordered that all public government parks, Sukhna Lake area and Sector-17 Plaza will remain out of bounds for public for Holi celebrations. There will be restrictions of entry into these places, which will be strictly implemented by the police and municipal authorities.”

Restriction on entry to these places will remain in effect from 6am to 6pm on March 29.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of infection, the administration had recently also banned public gatherings for Holi celebrations and advised residents to observe Holi festival in their own houses, while strictly following Covid protocols.