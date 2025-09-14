Sukhu advocates separate norms for hill states in NABARD allocations

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu advocated separate norms for hill states in state-wise allocations by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu advocated separate norms for hill states in state-wise allocations by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). (CMO HP)

Deputy managing director of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Goverdhan Singh Rawat, called on Sukhu at his official residence, Oak Over, on Saturday.

The CM appreciated the pivotal role played by NABARD’s regional office in strengthening coordination between the state government and NABARD’s head office, thereby ensuring speedy resolution of important issues.

Sukhu asked NABARD to consider ground-mounted solar projects as eligible for funding under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), noting that such projects would help Panchayats achieve energy self-sufficiency and advance the state government’s vision of green Himachal. He also requested the inclusion of electric buses under RIDF support.

Highlighting the unique challenges of hill states, the CM called for separate norms for 11 hill states while deciding annual state-wise allocations. He suggested that parameters such as forest cover, greening initiatives and ecological contributions must be considered in the process.

Says will bring improvement in medical colleges within one year

The CM chaired a review meeting of the Medical Education Department and stated that the state government will bring significant improvements in all medical colleges of Himachal Pradesh within one year.

He said that this will ensure that people get access to advanced healthcare facilities within the State itself, without the need to travel outside for treatment.

The CM said that the government is streamlining the functioning of medical colleges. Robotic surgery has already been introduced at Chamiyana Super-Specialty Hospital and Tanda Medical College and the facility will be gradually extended to other medical colleges across the State in a phased manner.

Reviewing the availability of staff, equipment, and machinery in all medical colleges, he said the government is installing modern medical machines and assured that there is no shortage of funds for strengthening health services.