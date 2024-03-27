Sukhu calls Kangana ‘daughter of Himachal’

On the issue of Congress’ spokesperson Supriya Shrinate’s “indecent” remarks against Kangana Ranaut on social media, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh. Her father was made the general secretary of Congress in Mandi. On the issue of Congress’ spokesperson Supriya Shrinate’s “indecent” remarks against Kangana Ranaut on social media, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh. Her father was made the general secretary of Congress in Mandi. (HT File)

The CM said that the Congress is a party that gives respect to women. He said that apart from this, the state government has also brought many schemes for women.

Meanwhile, hours after the BJP allocated tickets to six disqualified MLAs, who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha, Sukhu on Wednesday claimed that many saffron party leaders were in touch with him.

“Tickets to six disqualified MLAs have proven that there was horse-trading during the Rajya sabha polls. Six MLAs flew in choppers from one place to another and stayed in luxurious resorts. They had been out of the state for the last 30 days. Everyone now knows who bore their expenses,“ said Sukhu while talking to the media after inaugurating a blood donation camp organised by the National Student Union of India (NSUI) on his 60th birthday.

“Many BJP leaders are in touch with us,” he said when asked about the rebellion in Lahaul and Spiti. Former Himachal minister and BJP leader from Lahaul and Spiti assembly constituency, Ram Lal Markanda, on Tuesday quit the BJP to protest the fielding of Congress rebel Ravi Thakur.

In the wake of his political engagements, Sukhu celebrated his birthday in advance. Congress coordination committee is scheduled to meet in Chandigarh tomorrow.

Sukhu celebrated his 60th birthday in Shimla on Tuesday. Officially Sukhu’s date of birth is March 27. But due to auspicious time, the birthday was organised a day earlier.

During this period, Sukhu also targeted the Opposition. He accused the BJP of murdering democracy and indulging in horse-trading.