Sukhu directs hotels, govt rest houses to ensure online payment facilities

Sukhu directs hotels, govt rest houses to ensure online payment facilities

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 09, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Presiding over a meeting of the administrative secretaries in Shimla, he said efforts were being made to strengthen the tourism infrastructure in Himachal

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed all tourism hotels, Himachal Bhawan, Himachal Sadan and the rest houses of various departments of the state government to offer facilities of QR codes for payments.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Presiding over a meeting of the administrative secretaries in Shimla, he said efforts were being made to strengthen the tourism infrastructure in Himachal. Sukhu also directed the tourism department to improve the customers’ services, a statement said.

The chief minister said that over 65,000 mutation cases have been disposed of till now during revenue lok adalats, which garnered huge response across the state. It was the first time that such lok adalats were held in the state. The first lok adalat was held in October last year, and then in December 2023 and January this year,” said Sukhu.

Revenue lok adalat scheduled for Jan 30, 31

The chief minister added that the fourth revenue lok adalat would be held on January 30 and 31, adding that this was

Sukhu said the state government has introduced the first phase of Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojana, offering e-taxi permits to the youth for self-employment avenues. He reviewed the status of e-charging stations being set up across the state.

Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena and senior administrative officers, among others, were present at the meeting.

