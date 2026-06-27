Sukhu meets Punjab governor, presses for HP’s share in Chandigarh, BBMB dues

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday sought the early resolution of Himachal Pradesh’s long-pending demands, including the state’s share in Chandigarh, BBMB dues and issues concerning the Shanan Hydroelectric Project, during a meeting with Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sourced)

Calling on Kataria in Chandigarh, Sukhu reiterated Himachal Pradesh’ claim to its 7.19% share in the Union Territory of Chandigarh under the provisions of Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is a successor state to the erstwhile Punjab and is entitled to its due share based on the population ratio of the areas transferred to the state.

The chief minister also sought the allotment of 4.736 acres of land in Sector 52, Chandigarh, for constructing an additional Himachal Sadan, saying that the recent Himachal Bhawan is no longer adequate to accommodate the increasing number of students, patients and other visitors from state.

The CM also sought intervention for the settlement of long-pending dues related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). “Supreme Court had recognised Himachal Pradesh’s entitlement to a 7.19% share in BBMB projects and associated benefits. State has been awaiting realisation of its entitlement to 13,066 million units of power and the associated financial dues for over a decade,” he said.

Sukhu also raised the issue of Himachal’s legitimate claim over the Shanan Hydroelectic project in Mandi, maintaining that the the 99-year lease to Punjab expired on March 2, 2024, and any claim to its continued operation or possession lacks legal basis.

“Erstwhile Mandi state was never a part of the composite state of Punjab. Rather, it acceded to and merged with the Union of India in 1948. Thereafter, Himachal Pradesh was constituted as a Part ‘C’ State in 1951 and was subsequently declared a Union Territory with effect from November 1, 1956. The Shanan Hydroelectric Project is located in a region that was never included within the “transferred territories” as defined under Section 2(n) of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966,” he said.

Consequently, the provisions of the said Act have no applicability to the area in which the project is situated, nor can any rights over the project be derived thereunder, he added.

Sukhu expressed confidence that the pending issues could be resolved through constructive dialogue, mutual respect and the spirit of cooperative federalism.