Sukhu meets Scindia, discusses expansion of Kangra airport

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Friday and discusses the proposed expansion of the Kangra airport. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)

Sukhu said that the state government intends to construct heliports in district headquarters and tribal areas and urged Scindia to approve a proposal to set up nine heliports.

According to the expansion proposal, the runway at the airport will be expanded from 1,376 metres to 3,010 metres for the operation of bigger aircraft, such as the Airbus A320. Excluding the compensation amount for land acquisition, the project cost has been estimated at ₹10,995.69 crore

The chief minister requested that necessary direction be given to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for starting expansion work.

He added that the heliports would aid in providing emergency medical services and evacuation of local people and tourists from areas with heavy snowfall.

The CM also discussed operationalisation of Sanjauli heliport and requested to start additional flights from Chandigarh to Kullu. The Union minister assured all possible assistance.

CM calls on Union power minister

Sukhu called on Union minister for power, new and renewable energy RK Singh in New Delhi on Friday.

The duo discussed the likely revenue losses to the state to deferred royalty in the power projects in the state. He requested for free power as per state’s power policy and emphasised that these projects should come back to the state after forty years.

The Union minister agreed in-principle that state should get at least 12% royalty and suggested to review the matter with the central electricity authority.