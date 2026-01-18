Sukhu meets Union minister Goyal, urges ban on apple imports during peak season

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union minister for commerce and industries Piyush Goyal in New Delhi late Friday evening and strongly pleaded for banning apple imports during the apple production months, July to November. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

He also urged for increasing apple duty to 100% in other months in order to discourage apple imports.

He requested for the intervention of the Centre for protecting the interests of about 2.5 lakh farmers engaged in apple cultivation and added that apples contribute 80% to the state’s total fruit production. He said that it generates an annual income of ₹4,500 crore.

The CM also took up the issue of horticulturists who met him last week for redressal of their grievances. He also raised the matter with the finance minister and urged for speedy action.

The CM in his meeting with the Union minister apprised him about the concern of apple growers of the state regarding the reduction in import duty on apples. He said that apple imports have increased nearly two and a half times over the past 10 years and added that this would increase the volume further due to the free trade agreement. He said that the seasonal window for import of New Zealand apples is between April and August with a 25% tariff, however, for other months the previous 50% duty remains applicable.

‘Meeting with Union ministers productive’

After returning from New Delhi following a series of meetings with Union ministers, Himachal Pradesh the CM on Saturday highlighted the state’s growing fiscal challenges, sharp revenue losses due to GST and the need for special financial support for hill states.

Speaking to the media in Shimla, Sukhu said he had raised these concerns before the 16th Finance Commission and senior Union ministers, stressing that Himachal Pradesh could not be assessed on the same financial parameters as larger, consumption-driven states.

Terming his meetings with the central leaders in Delhi fruitful, he said, “The revenue deficit grants (RDG) to the state had been consistently reduced over the years, adding pressure on the state exchequer.” He pointed out that while the 15th Finance Commission had approved substantial RDG, the allocation had gradually declined, forcing the state to adopt strict fiscal discipline.

Referring to the Goods and Services Tax regime, Sukhu said GST had caused long-term revenue losses to Himachal and other hill states. “GST is consumer-based. We are a production state, but the benefit goes to states with higher consumption and population. Himachal will never get the real benefit of GST under the present system,” he said.

He added that prior to GST, industrial hubs such as Baddi generated significant revenue through VAT and excise duties, which was later partially compensated only for a limited period. The reduction in GST rates, particularly for the cement industry, had further reduced the state’s earnings, he said.

He stated that the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured him that the issue of adopting a region-specific approach while finalizing fiscal devolution, grants and disaster management frameworks would be examined.

He said this would help ensure that hill states like Himachal receive adequate support to meet their developmental needs and disaster-resilience challenges.

“I strongly raised the issue of the import of apples from New Zealand, which has adversely affected the interests of local orchardists,” the CM stated.

Sukhu also raised concerns over disaster-related expenditure, stating that the cost of restoring infrastructure in hilly terrain is far higher than in the plains and should be factored into national disaster assessment parameters.

On pension reforms, he reiterated that the Old Pension Scheme was restored with a long-term perspective and not for political considerations, adding that the state had taken the decision despite fiscal constraints.

Terming his meeting with Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar as fruitful, the CM said that issues related to the state’s share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) were discussed in detail. Issue pertaining to facilitating NoC from BBMB for allotment of land for an integrated office of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) was also taken up, for which the Union minister has assured to do the needful soon.