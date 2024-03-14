Sukhu mounts fresh attack on Congress rebels, BJP; Jai Ram hits back

There seems to be no let up in the war of words between the Himachal Pradesh government and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after six Congress legislators cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections. The MLAs were later disqualified from the assembly for defying the party whip by not voting on budget. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a rally at Shillai assembly constituency in Sirmaur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday mounted a fresh attack on the rebels while addressing a public meeting at Shillai in Sirmaur district. The chief minister also took a dig at the Opposition and said that they were trying to create chaos in the state. he warned them that the people would teach a lesson to those to insult public opinion and try to create instability

“People to show dust to such opportunists who betray the public for money. This is also an insult to public opinion,” the chief minister said.

Sukhu said that the opposition would never succeed in its efforts to destabilise the government, which has the backing of the people. Sukhu said that spontaneous redressal of public grievances was his priority and he does not believe in playing with the sentiments of the people for political gains.

He said that the state government was working for the welfare of all sections of the society, despite facing challenges during the 15 months of its regime. “My politics revolves around my people, and the chair of the chief minister is a means to fulfil their expectations,” said.

Earlier, industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan welcomed the chief minister and detailed to him various demands of the area. He thanked the CM for making important announcements for the area.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that only Sukhu is responsible for the political turmoil in Himachal.

“BJP should not be blamed for this. He is upset and distraught after losing majority. This situation of the state has happened due to his political failure and discrimination against the people of his own party. The common masses, Congress leaders, officials, MLAs and ministers, everyone was raising their voice against the actions of the Sukhu government, but the CM was surrounded by his courtier political soldiers and was ignoring every voice of protest,” Jai Ram said.

Congress rebel and disqualified MLA Rajinder Rana said that during the 14-month rule of Sukhu, the youth of the state have been forced to protest on the streets and this government has stopped the youth. He demanded a white paper on employment opportunities in the time.