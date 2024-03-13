 Sukhu opens, lays stones of ₹110-crore developmental works - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sukhu opens, lays stones of 110-crore developmental works

Sukhu opens, lays stones of 110-crore developmental works

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 14, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Sukhu inaugurated the flow irrigation scheme Suinga-Baag completed with an outlay of ₹59.67 lakh and the lift irrigation scheme Kando-Cheog, at a cost of ₹1.85 crore in GP Kamrau

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development projects amounting to around 110 crore in the Shillai assembly constituency of Sirmaur on Wednesday.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a rally at Shillai assembly constituency in Sirmaur on Wednesday. (HT Poto)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a rally at Shillai assembly constituency in Sirmaur on Wednesday. (HT Poto)

He inaugurated the flow irrigation scheme Suinga-Baag, completed with an outlay of 59.67 lakh and the lift irrigation scheme Kando-Cheog, with a cost of 1.85 crore in GP Kamrau.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for the Salwala-Sataun road to be constructed at a cost of 15.90 crore. He laid the foundation stone for a veterinary hospital to be constructed at a cost of 69.60 lakh in sub-tehsil Ronhat and two additional rooms for Government Senior Secondary School, Tatiana, to cost 15.02 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On