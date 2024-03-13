Sukhu opens, lays stones of 110-crore developmental works

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development projects amounting to around ₹110 crore in the Shillai assembly constituency of Sirmaur on Wednesday. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a rally at Shillai assembly constituency in Sirmaur on Wednesday. (HT Poto)

He inaugurated the flow irrigation scheme Suinga-Baag, completed with an outlay of ₹59.67 lakh and the lift irrigation scheme Kando-Cheog, with a cost of ₹1.85 crore in GP Kamrau.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for the Salwala-Sataun road to be constructed at a cost of ₹15.90 crore. He laid the foundation stone for a veterinary hospital to be constructed at a cost of ₹69.60 lakh in sub-tehsil Ronhat and two additional rooms for Government Senior Secondary School, Tatiana, to cost ₹15.02 lakh.