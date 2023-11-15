close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhu seeks status report on charging stations

Sukhu seeks status report on charging stations

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 15, 2023 06:22 AM IST

To promote the operation of e-vehicles in the state, 107 e-charging stations are proposed in the state, out of which 53 will be constructed at petrol pumps and 54 through the transport department, he said

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought a status report from the transport department regarding setting up charging stations within 10 days.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File Photo)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File Photo)

To promote the operation of e-vehicles in the state, 107 charging stations are proposed in the state, out of which 53 will be constructed at petrol pumps and 54 through the transport department, he said.

While reviewing the green corridors projects, the CM said that the state government has approved various such corridors across the state. Sukhu also sough details of the tender process of installation of electricity transformers and the status of the tender process of these green corridors.

He said that the diesel buses of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) would be replaced with e-buses in a phased manner and the tender process for the purchase of 300 e-buses will initiated soon.

680-cr startup scheme

Sukhu said that the would launch a startup scheme worth 680 crore to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth and added that the labour department was registering the employers so that they could get trained youth according to their requirements.

