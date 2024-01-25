Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara clash: SGPC calls general house meeting on February 1

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called a special general house on February 1 given the ‘seriousness’ of the incident of police firing and violation of maryada (Sikh code of conduct) at Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib Chhauni Nihung Singhan at Sultanpur Lodhi. A decision in this regard was taken during a special meeting of office-bearers of the SGPC executive committee presided over by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami here on Wednesday. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami

The Sultanpur Lodhi incident took place on November 23 last year when Kapurthala police tried to intervene between the two Nihang groups who had been at loggerheads over the control of the gurdwara. A home guard jawan was killed, while 10 persons, including four policemen and two local journalists, were injured in the clash.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Dhami said that the Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the charge of the home portfolio, has hurt the Sikh sentiments for which he was directly accountable.

“The silence of the government and the administration on this matter raises questions, while the investigation report conducted on the orders of Sri Akal Takht Sahib has revealed that the police targeted the Gurdwara Sahib unnecessarily”, he said.

Dhami said SGPC will not remain silent and will publicise Mann and police action at all levels among the Sangat (Sikh community).

“The opinion of SGPC members will be taken during this special meeting. The investigation report and details of the evidence will be sent to all the members. The investigation report and all the evidence proving the allegations against the police will be conveyed at the village level too through the preachers,” Dhami said.

The SGPC president also appealed to all the SGPC members, panthic organisations and sangat to register maximum votes for upcoming Sikh body elections.