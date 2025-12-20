Sunil Jakhar seeks probe into allegations of ‘gangster helping AAP’ in polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar on Friday demanded an impartial and time-bound investigation into the allegations made by gangster Dony Bal in a TV interview, where he claimed that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had taken help from gangsters to win the recently concluded zila parishad elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar addressed a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, the BJP state president expressed shock over Bal’s allegations that gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was specially brought to Punjab on a production warrant from an Assam jail, to help the ruling party win the elections in Majha. “Gangster Bal alleged that not only did Bhagwanpuria make threat calls to voters but also spoke to CM Mann himself,” said Jakhar. “These are serious allegations and the CM must ensure immediate investigation,” said Jakhar, adding that the entry of gangsters into politics poses a grave threat to democracy.

He said it is shameful that allegations of this nature are being levelled against the party of Arvind Kejriwal, who had announced on November 7 that gangsters would be eliminated from Punjab within seven days.

“Today, the Punjab government neither commands fear nor enjoys respect and credibility. This government has even tarnished the credibility of the Punjab Police, which had played a historic role in eliminating terrorism from the state,” said Jakhar.

The BJP president also appealed to the media to understand their moral responsibility and refrain from giving space to gangsters. He also urged the youth of Punjab not to consider such elements as their role models, stating that they are enemies of society. He cautioned against projecting gangsters as “Robin Hood” figures.

On new rural employment law

Responding to a question on the new rural employment law brought by the Centre, the BJP state president questioned the Punjab government, stating that under the old law, which the AAP and Congress claim to be adequate, why was an average of only 26.25 days of employment per family provided in Punjab up to December 13, 2025. Similarly, he said, the average in previous years has been only 38 days of employment per family per year. He asked why the Punjab government failed to provide 100 days of employment. He said the truth is that these parties are not concerned about the poor; rather, they fear that the new law will put a check on the corruption carried out by their favoured individuals.