Sunny skies to prevail in Chandigarh till month-end: IMD

Two weeks into October, Chandigarh has not recorded any rainfall this month, and the extended forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued on Thursday indicates that rain is unlikely until the end of the month. There has been no rain in Chandigarh so far this month and similar weather is expected to continue for the next two weeks. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The weekly forecast, released every Thursday, suggests there is no chance of rain in Haryana or Punjab, including Chandigarh, for the next two weeks.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Rain activity decreases after monsoon’s withdrawal, and there appear to be fewer chances of systems like Western Disturbances bringing rain to the region.”

Due to the lack of rain, the day temperature is expected to remain on the higher side till the end of the month, although nights will gradually get colder.

So far this month, 0 mm rain has been recorded in the city, compared to 23.7 mm last October, with the average for the month being 22.2 mm, according to IMD data.

Days getting shorter

While temperatures remain relatively stable, the days in the city are noticeably getting shorter.

According to IMD data, sunset on October 18 will occur at 5.48 pm, with sunrise on October 19 at 6.26 am. Just a week ago, sunset was at 5.56 pm and sunrise at 6.22 am, indicating an earlier sunset by eight minutes.

Two weeks back, sunset was at 6.04 pm and a month ago it was at 6.24 pm, reflecting a total shift of 36 minutes.

Speaking about this, Paul said shortening of days was a sign that winter was coming, adding that this had to do with the Earth tilting away from the sun during its revolution.

Day temperature climbs to 34.5°

The maximum temperature rose from 33°C on Wednesday to 34.5°C on Thursday, 2.8 degrees above normal and the highest since 35°C on October 6.

The minimum temperature also increased from 18.4°C to 19.7°C, 1.8 degree above normal. Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 32°C and 33°C, and the minimum temperature around 19°C.

The air quality of the city continued to remain moderate on Thursday. At 157, the average AQI at 8 pm was highest at the Sector 53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS), followed by 141 at the Sector-22 CAAQMS and 115 at the Sector-25 CAAQMS.