Supplying more than allocated water to Capital: Khattar govt

Accusing the Delhi government of resorting to “falsehood to hide its own failures,” the Haryana government on Sunday said the state has been supplying more than the allocated share of water to the national capital.

On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi had blamed the Haryana government for the water woes in the national capital, and the next day Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha threatened to move the Supreme Court against the Haryana government for not releasing Delhi’s “legitimate share” of water.

“The people of Delhi are facing scarcity of water as there is less water in the Yamuna due to the delayed monsoon and due to poor water management in Delhi,” the Haryana government said in a statement.

“Though there is 40% less water in the Yamuna, Haryana has been supplying Delhi its share of water,” the government said.

The state government, in a release, said Delhi gets 719 cusecs of water at Munak from Yamuna and Ravi- Beas waters and 330 cusecs extra Yamuna water is being released at Munak as per Supreme Court orders.

“Due to delayed monsoon, Haryana is facing heavy water scarcity, but we are still maintaining water supply to Delhi without any reduction,” the spokesperson said.

Referring to a report of the Economic Survey- 2017 of the Delhi government, the Haryana government spokesperson said 20% of the drinking water in Delhi was wasted due to mismanagement.

“It is a matter of great regret that the Haryana government is being criticised by Delhi, despite making positive efforts and following the orders of the Supreme Court,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Upper Yamuna River Board has already verified its position.

In May, Delhi had filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying that Haryana was not providing the full share of water to Delhi. This petition was disposed of on the basis of a report by a committee chaired by secretary, ministry of Jal Shakti.

Similar petitions filed by Delhi earlier were also disposed of by the Supreme Court, the spokesperson said, adding “shortage of water in Delhi is totally internal mismanagement of Delhi and Haryana has no role in it.”