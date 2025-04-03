Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Surjewala slams Haryana govt for increasing electricity rates

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 03, 2025 07:00 AM IST

In a statement, Surjewala said that while chief minister, Nayab Singh Siani dished out a jumla of “zero tax budget” a few days ago, he has pushed a huge financial annual burden of ₹5,000 crore on the people of Haryana by way of electricity tariff hike.

Former Haryana Power minister Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday slammed the BJP government in Haryana for increasing electricity tariff for domestic consumers.

Former Haryana Power minister Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday slammed the BJP government in Haryana for increasing electricity tariff for domestic consumers. (HT File)
Former Haryana Power minister Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday slammed the BJP government in Haryana for increasing electricity tariff for domestic consumers. (HT File)

In a statement, Surjewala said that while chief minister, Nayab Singh Siani dished out a jumla of “zero tax budget” a few days ago, he has pushed a huge financial annual burden of 5,000 crore on the people of Haryana by way of electricity tariff hike.

“In a state where about two crore people are below the poverty line BPL, how will they bear this unprecedented electricity tariff hike. The Congress party demands immediate withdrawal of the increased electricity tariff rates. Otherwise, government must get ready to face widespread public agitation. People of Haryana will never pardon the Saini government for this act of treachery and betrayal,” Surjewala, a Rajya Sabha MP said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Surjewala slams Haryana govt for increasing electricity rates
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On