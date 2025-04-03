Surjewala slams Haryana govt for increasing electricity rates

Former Haryana Power minister Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday slammed the BJP government in Haryana for increasing electricity tariff for domestic consumers. Former Haryana Power minister Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday slammed the BJP government in Haryana for increasing electricity tariff for domestic consumers. (HT File)

In a statement, Surjewala said that while chief minister, Nayab Singh Siani dished out a jumla of “zero tax budget” a few days ago, he has pushed a huge financial annual burden of ₹5,000 crore on the people of Haryana by way of electricity tariff hike.

“In a state where about two crore people are below the poverty line BPL, how will they bear this unprecedented electricity tariff hike. The Congress party demands immediate withdrawal of the increased electricity tariff rates. Otherwise, government must get ready to face widespread public agitation. People of Haryana will never pardon the Saini government for this act of treachery and betrayal,” Surjewala, a Rajya Sabha MP said.