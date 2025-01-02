Surrendered poll promises: Opposition slams Omar’s presser

The Opposition parties lashed out at J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah’s media interaction, claiming that he made a ‘u-turn’ on the pre-election guarantees made by the National Conference. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah during a press conference in Srinagar on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the development as a surrender on poll promises.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said Abdullah made a ‘u-turn’ on the free power promise.

“Complete surrender by Omar Abdullah in a presser. A u-turn on power, ration, holidays and all other guarantees. As expected, he has admitted the reality... J&K is a Union Territory and its future lies with the Union,” said Thakur.

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu, who is currently not affiliated with any political party, pointed out what he said was NC’s ‘contrasting’ statements on electric meters before and after elections.

He claimed that CM Omar had made public statements against the smart meters before the elections and is now assuring the people that free power will be provided after the metering process is completed.

Mattu called out the CM’s reaction on reservation and an NC parliamentarian’s protest. “What stood out to the CM was not how the students are suffering and how rationalisation of reservations is his own poll promise, but that the protest by NC MP was supported by the Opposition,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti raised the issue of Community Information Centre (CIC) operators.

“I had hoped that Omer would say something on the issue of regularisation of daily wagers, including CIC operators, serving on meagre salaries. Despite having worked for decades and completed all necessary formalities for regularisation, no progress has been made, and the families continue to suffer,” she said.