Suspected spy held in Haryana’s Panipat was in touch with Pak-based ISI handler, say police

A 24-year-old youth, who has been arrested in Panipat district for allegedly supplying sensitive information to some individuals in Pakistan, was also in touch with a Pak-based ISI handler, Haryana Police sources said on Thursday. Illahi’s arrest came amid heightened alert in Haryana in the wake of the recent military confrontation with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack last month. (HT File)

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is Pakistan’s premier military intelligence agency. The suspect, Nauman Ilahi (24) from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a factory security guard and is accused of supplying sensitive information to Pakistan. He was nabbed on Tuesday.

Illahi’s arrest came amid heightened alert in Haryana in the wake of the recent military confrontation with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

Just over a week ago, on May 3, the Amritsar rural police arrested two men — Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih — for allegedly photographing and sharing sensitive details of Army cantonments and airbases. Investigators believe the duo had direct links to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

In a separate case, Malerkotla police arrested two individuals — including a 31-year-old woman, Guzala, and her associate Yameen Mohamad — on May 11 for allegedly aiding a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in Delhi. Police say the two were part of a broader espionage network operating in the region.

The latest arrest before Ilahi’s came from Bathinda, where on May 13, a tailor working inside the military station was taken into custody on suspicion of spying. Authorities revealed that he was the second civilian linked to espionage from that location — the first being Sunil Kumar, a cobbler arrested on April 29.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to cease all firing and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries to the brink of full-scale war.

Ilahi was reportedly staying with his sister, Zeenat, and brother-in-law, Irfan, in Hali Colony in Panipat.

Zeenat and Irfan, however, told reporters that Illahi mostly stayed at the factory or headed to his Kairana home.

In between, sometimes he used to visit their home, they said.

Expressing surprise at Ilahi’s arrest, Irfan said, “The last time he came here was a few days ago, and he said he was going to Delhi. Afterwards, we had police coming to our home and questioning us and taking our statements.”Zeenat, his sister, however, was more stern in her reaction.”If he has done this kind of activity as is being alleged, then he should be severely punished,” she said.

Illahi has studied till Class 10, the family informed.