Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Suspended IPS officer Rath fires fresh salvo at J&K DGP, urges Prez to sack him

Suspended IPS officer Rath fires fresh salvo at J&K DGP, urges Prez to sack him

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Aug 10, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The officer, Basant Rath, also dared the DGP to file a defamation suit against him if his allegations are proved false

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir police officer Basant Rath, known for his frequent run-ins with UT top cop Dilbag Singh, on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against the latter, and urged President Droupadi Murmu to dismiss him from service.

Basant Rath was first suspended in July 2020 for what was described as “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour”. (HT File Photo)
Basant Rath was first suspended in July 2020 for what was described as “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour”. (HT File Photo)

In a 6-minute video clip, posted on his Facebook page, Rath, an Inspector General of Police-rank officer, accused DGP Dilbag Singh of “aiding drug peddling in Jammu.”

“Dilbag Singh is running a criminal syndicate and drug mafia in the UT,” alleged Basant in the video. He, however, did not produce any evidence to back up his allegations.

The officer also dared the DGP to file a defamation suit against him if his allegations are proved false.

Dilbag, on his part, declined to comment on the allegations levelled by Rath.

Basant Rath was first suspended in July 2020 for what was described as “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour”. The Union home ministry extended his suspension for another six months in July 28 order, after the officer called his suspension “unscrupulous” and “unethical exercise”. Rath was shunted to the nondescript home guards and civil defence department from the traffic in November 2018 after a spat on Twitter with Junaid Mattu, who had just been elected Srinagar Mayor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out