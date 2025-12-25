Suspended Punjab DIG Bhullar’s bail plea adjourned until Jan 2

With the prosecuting agency failing to file a response on the regular bail plea of suspended Punjab Police DIG HS Bhullar, the CBI court of special judge Bhawna Kumar Jain has adjourned the hearing until January 2. Earlier, Bhullar had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the CBI investigation, but was denied relief (HT File)

“The public prosecutor sought an adjournment with a plea that the matter is pending for internal approval. His statement to this effect was recorded separately. In view of the above said circumstances, proceedings are now adjourned until January 2 for filing reply on the bail application as well as for arguments thereon,” stated the court.

Notably, Bhullar’s default bail application in connection with the disproportionate assets case was dismissed on December 18.

Earlier, Bhullar had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the CBI investigation, but was denied relief. Bhullar’s application for de-freezing of his bank accounts, which have been seized by the CBI, will also be heard along with the bail application.

On October 16, the CBI arrested Bhullar, along with co-accused Krishanu Sharda, in connection with a corruption case involving bribery of ₹8 lakh. Ten days later, a case of disproportionate assets was also registered against him following recovery of huge cash and gold from his residence. The agency had claimed to have recovered around ₹5 crore in cash, 1.50 kg of jewellery, documents of immovable properties, keys of two luxury vehicles, 22 luxury watches, locker keys, 40 litres of imported liquor, firearms, including a double-barrel gun, a pistol, a revolver, and an airgun, along with ammunition during a raid at Bhullar’s residence.

On December 5, the CBI had filed a chargesheet in the main corruption case against him.

Bhullar was held from his Mohali office following a complaint lodged by a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib who accused the senior police officer of demanding recurring monthly payment for “settling” a 2023 FIR against him.

Bhullar was appointed the DIG (Ropar Range) in November 2024. The Ropar Range comprises Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. He is the son of former Punjab director general of police (DGP) MS Bhullar.

Bhullar had earlier served in many positions. He remained DIG (Patiala Range), joint director, vigilance bureau and senior superintendent of police in Jagraon, Mohali and Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur.

He had also headed a special investigation team, probing a 2021 drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.