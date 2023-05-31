Ludhiana: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of suspended PUNSUP official

A local court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of suspended district manager of PUNSUP Jagandeep Singh Dhillon, who was booked by the vigilance bureau in the alleged ₹2,000-crore food grain transportation scam case, in which former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is also one of the key accused. HT Image

Dhillon was booked by the vigilance bureau in the case on September 19, 2022, along with retired district food and supplies controller (DFSC) Surinder Kumar Beri, two commission agents Anil Jain and Mahavir Bansal.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP vigilance), Ludhiana range, Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said that the accused was involved in irregularities related to tenders and transportation and storage of foodgrains in which bogus billing was also being done.

On August 16, 2022, the vigilance bureau had registered a case against the partners of Gurdas Ram and Company, officials of the state food and civil supplies department, and employees of concerned procurement agencies for allegedly committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage, and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district. An FIR was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the IPC and sections 7 (2), 8, 12 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station in Ludhiana.