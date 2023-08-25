Punjab 20-lakh bribery case: Suspended SI surrenders before VB, SP on the run

Faridkot : Suspended sub-inspector (SI) Khem Chand Prashar, who is an accused in ₹20-lakh bribery case linked to a probe of the 2019 murder case in Faridkot , Punjab, surrendered before the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday.

In June, then Faridkot SP Gagnesh Kumar, then Faridkot DSP Sushil Kumar, SI Khem Chand Prashar, who was posted as in-charge of RTI branch of Faridkot IG office, Jaswinder Singh of Faridkot city and Malkiat Dass of Bir Sikhan Wala village in Faridkot were booked for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20 lakh to renominate the “prime accused” in the murder case of Dayal Das, deputy head of Harka Das Dera at Kot Sukhia village in Faridkot district. He was shot dead by two shooters on November 7, 2019.

The case was registered on the complaint of Gagan Dass, who is officiating as in-charge of the dera since the death of former head Hari Das in May 2020. The case was handed over to VB.

Prashar was arrested after he surrendered at the office of the senior superintendent of police (VB), Ferozepur range. The move comes a day after another accused in the bribery case, Malkiat Dass, who expressed willingness to turn an approver in return for being pardoned, surrendered in a Faridokt court.

SSP-VB Ferozepur range, Gurmeet Singh said: “After preliminary questioning, we have arrested the SI. We will present Prashar in a court on Friday and seek his police custody.”

Production warrant issued against accused

A Faridkot court has issued production warrant against Malkiat Dass for Friday after the VB moved an application in this regard.

Last week, Dass, who is the head of a gaushala (cow shelter), had approached the special judge agreeing to provide details regarding the payment of ₹20 lakh as bribe to two Punjab Police officials who allegedly collected it for an inspector general of police (IGP). On Wednesday, he surrendered in the court after which Faridkot special judge Rajiv Kalra sent him in judicial custody.

SP Gagnesh Kumar is still on the run and the Faridkot court has issued non-bailable arrest warrant against him. Another accused, DSP Sushil Kumar, is behind the bars.

On November 7, 2019, two men shot dead Dayal Das, the deputy head of Harka Das Dera at Kot Sukhia village in Faridkot district. Faridkot police named Jarnail Das, head of another dera branch at Kapurewala village in Moga, as mastermind of the murder.

The probe had found that Jarnail hatched the conspiracy to kill Dayal, but Punjab Police never arrested him and later gave him a clean chit. In April, Gagan Das filed a complaint with the Punjab DGP alleging that cops “wrongly” declared “prime accused” Jarnail innocent and accused Faridkot cops of taking bribe to “re-nominate the prime accused”. Following the complaint, a three-member SIT-led by DIG Ranjit Singh was constituted, which has found that officers took bribe.

Hinting involvement of senior cops, the SIT observed in the probe that it is suspected that SI Prashar, who was dismissed from service following serious allegations, was later reinstated and appointed in the important cell of the Faridkot IG range office. He was also given investigation of an important case as a member of SIT. In 2019, Prashar was dismissed following his arrest on charges of extortion, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. Prashar, who was the SHO of Maur police station, was accused of taking 2kg gold from a person who had just returned from Dubai.

