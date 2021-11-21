Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Swachh Survekshan 2021: Ambala improves by 30 spots, ranks 90th
Swachh Survekshan 2021: Ambala improves by 30 spots, ranks 90th

In the Swachh Survekshan 2021 rankings announced on Saturday, Ambala ranked 90th out of 372 civic bodies of cities which have a population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh
Ambala has shown an improvement in Swachh Survekshan rankings by 30 spots from 120th last year. (Representative image/HT)
Ambala has shown an improvement in Swachh Survekshan rankings by 30 spots from 120th last year. (Representative image/HT)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

In the Swachh Survekshan 2021 rankings announced on Saturday, Ambala ranked 90th out of 372 civic bodies of cities which have a population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh.

This is an improvement of 30 spots from 120th last year, municipal commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said.

The civic body also bagged aaRohi (aspiring) in the Prerak DAUUR Samman category, introduced for the first time this year. Under this, Ambala was tagged along with at least 60 other civic bodies in the country. Six ULBs in Haryana were categorised with the Prerak Samman, that has a total of five additional sub-categories.

According to the ministry of housing and urban affairs, the categorisation was done on the basis of six indicators, primarily the waste generated.

“Ambala has also been declared open defecation free as the city is now ODF++. We will try to improve more and secure a rank in the top 20 in the 2022 survey,” the commissioner said.

