Swachh Survekshan 2023: At rank 39, a long way to go for Ludhiana in cleanliness

The Ludhiana city has secured a dismal ranking of 39 out of the 46 cities with a population of exceeding 10 lakh in the Swachh Survekshan awards 2023 announced on Thursday, just one rank up from the last year’s position. Ludhiana was on the 40th position last year and was placed 39th in 2021 in the cleanliness survey. (HT File photo for representation)

Despite concerted efforts, Ludhiana continues to grapple with challenges in elevating its cleanliness and sanitation standards as per swachhta guidelines.

In the national ranking for cities with a population of more than one lakh, Ludhiana secured the 207th position, holding the 10th place in the state ranking.

Results disclosed by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs revealed that among cities with over 10 lakh population, only two cities—Amritsar and Ludhiana—participated from Punjab. Amritsar secured the 31st rank, showcasing an improvement from its 32nd position last year and 34th rank in 2021.

Ludhiana’s city report card depicted no star for being a garbage-free city (GFC). The city scored 87% in door-to-door waste collection, 76% in source segregation by the municipal corporation, 15% in waste processing, 10% in remediation of dumpsites, 79% in the cleanliness of residential areas, 79% in market areas, 100% in water body cleanliness, and 73% in public toilet cleanliness.

Despite ongoing projects, Ludhiana lags, and several initiatives are yet to reach completion. MC officials attribute the city’s lower ranking to the prevalence of secondary garbage points across various locations.

An MC official on the basis of anonymity cited the ongoing struggle with bioremediation of legacy waste as a key challenge.

“We are actively working on multiple projects, including integrated solid waste management and an energy waste management plant. The department is also engaged in various initiatives, utilising funds from the Swachh Bharat Mission and other sources to enhance the city’s cleanliness and overall swachh status,” MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said.

MLA West Gurpreet Gogi said, “I have several priorities on my list which I will share with the MC commissioner and senior authorities. I emphasise the need for safai karamcharis to be on the ground, with sweeping machines actively deployed on roads. Additionally, MC should organise awareness drives to foster civic responsibility among residents. My goal is to make my constituency dust-free, and I am putting in every effort to achieve that.”

Sanjay Talwar, district president of district congress committee said, “AAP government should focus on development projects rather than criticising other political parties as this ranking shows the true face of the government working. This ranking will improve only when councilors will be elected as they can only solve the basic garbage and cleanliness problem of the areas”.

Jaspal Singh Giaspura, former leader of the opposition, commented, “While the state government highlights achievements on various fronts, Ludhiana consistently receives lower rankings in this survey for several years. Authorities and the government need to collaborate on steps to make our city clean and green.”

Mullanpur Dakha municipal council gets “Swachh city” of North India award

Mullanpur Dakha municipal council has won the “Swachh City” of North India award at a ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik received the award on behalf of Mullanpur Dakha municipal council from Manoj Joshi, secretary, Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

Mullanpur Dakha municipal council got the honor of winning “Swachh City” award of North India under population category of 15,000-25,000.