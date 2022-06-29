Swachh Survekshan 2023: Chandigarh MC appoints Kanhiya Mittal as brand ambassador

The municipal corporation (MC) has engaged singer Kanhiya Mittal as the brand ambassador for the Swachh Survekshan-2023 campaign.

The singer met mayor Sarbjit Kaur, and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday and gave a consent letter for the same.

Mittal said that he will chalk out a plan to reach out to city residents and create awareness regarding Swachh Survekshan-2023, adding that the main focus of the programme would be on segregation of waste at source level, home composting, against the use of single use plastic and he will plan awareness activities during his concerts.

Born and brought up in the city, Mittal is best known for his devotional songs. The singer was briefed about the Swachh Bharat Mission components.

Two held for theft in Kishangarh village

Chandigarh

Police arrested two persons for an alleged theft. The accused, Gautam and Karan Mirja, both residents of Kishangarh village were arrested following the complaint of Gulshan, who works for the water supply municipal corporation in sub-division number 20, Manimajra. The complainant said his work comprises checking tubewell in Kishangarh village and in adjoining areas and maintain sewerage and on June 27, he, along with his helper Amandeep Singh had gone to check the tubewell in Kishangarh at around 4.30 pm when he saw a rehri standing at the gate loaded with iron bolts and fittings.

Upon checking, it was found that the same had been stolen from the tubewell. The accused were handed over to the police, who recovered the stolen items. A case under section 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Panchkula woman falls prey to snatchers

Panchkula

Bike-borne snatchers targeted a 40-year-old woman who was out for a morning walk in Sector 14, fleeing with a gold chain.The complainant, Deepa Joshi of Sector 19, said the incident took place early on Tuesday morning. Detailing the incident, the woman said, “At around 6:45am, as I was doing my morning walk near Amartex chowk, Sector 14, two men came on a motorcycle and snatched my gold chain. The bikers fled towards sector 19. A case was registered under section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station.

Sector 15 parking woes draw UT’s attention

Chandigarh

The feasibility of establishing parking facilities will be studied in Sector 15 in addition to Sectors 22 and 35, as decided in a meeting presided by UT adviser Dharampal on Tuesday.The UT adviser, after the meeting with councillors from wards number 10 to 18, the municipal corporation and UT officials, said parking has been the concern of city residents since the population density has increased manifolds.

He asked police to inspect the premises in Sectors like 35 and 15, to check for building violations in view of the increasing volume of paying guests in the city. The adviser stressed on the need to upgrade the basic facilities in every ward such as the community centres and e-sampark centres, adding that education department officials have been told to continue with the inspections of schools and upgrade the infrastructure before the end of summer break.

Proclaimed offender arrested from Bikaner

Chandigarh

Police’s proclaimed offender and summon staff on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender, who had fled from police custody from Mohali court from a village in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The accused, Aashish Goel, director of construction company Castle Concrete Infrastructure Private Limited has been awarded a 30-month jail term by the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The accused had on January 29, 2020, been arrested from Ahmedabad and produced before the state consumer commission as well as the duty magistrate district court Sector 43 and sent to judicial custody and on November 29, 2021. He was taken on production warrants to District Courts Complex, Mohali, in connection with the hearing of the case registered against him in October 2020, in police station phase 11, Mohali. The accused had fled from police custody from the court complex, following which a case was registered at the Sohana police station.

Mauli Jagran resident held for stabbing man

Chandigarh

Police arrested a Mauli Jagran resident for stabbing a man in the neck after he refused to give him a beedi. The victim, Mahadev Gupta of Indira Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, who works as a labourer, said he was waiting for being picked up for work at the Mandi ground in Mauli Jagran when on Monday when the accused, Rahul, of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, came up to him and asked for a beedi.

The two entered into an argument after the former refused. The accused then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. A case under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. The accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.