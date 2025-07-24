Swachh Survekshan 2024: After dismal 219 rank, Panchkula turns to Indore to clean up its act

Following a decline in the Swachh Survekshan 2024 ranking, the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) is set to implement cleanliness models of Indore and of four other top-performing urban cities in the country. A senior MC officer confirmed that detailed reports from these cities have been requested to guide their new strategies. An MC official acknowledged that data collection for the assessment was flawed, with public questionnaires on cleanliness not accurately recorded. (Sant Arora/HT)

Panchkula’s ranking plummeted to 219th this time from 139th in 2023, as released by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. The MC is currently awaiting its detailed score breakdown from the Swachh Survekshan assessment to pinpoint specific areas for improvement.

An MC official acknowledged that data collection for the assessment was flawed, with public questionnaires on cleanliness not accurately recorded. “A significant 1,200 marks were directly deducted due to the absence of a waste-processing plant. Insufficient social media publicity for Swachh Survekshan also contributed to the low score,” the MC official added.

Despite the numerical drop, an officer offered a nuanced perspective. The officer explained that in 2023, the city competed against 446 cities in the 1-3 lakh population category. This year, it was in the 50,000-3 lakh population category with 824 competing cities. Despite this increased competition, Panchkula secured 10% more marks (8,008 out of 12,500) compared to last year’s 5,224 out of 9,500, suggesting an underlying improvement in performance.

Major setback in waste collection and processing

In the Swachh Survekshan, Panchkula had major setbacks under various categories. Report shows that door-to-door waste collection sharply fell from 99% in 2023 to 61% in 2024 and source segregation in the city plunged from 61% to just 20%. Waste processing efficiency also plummeted from 98% to 51%. Public toilet cleanliness declined from a perfect 100% to 50%. Cleanliness of residential areas also saw a slight dip from 99% to 88%.

Raising his concerns, SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, criticised the MC’s waste management. He stated that the door-to-door garbage collection service is unsatisfactory and doesn’t cater to the needs of vulnerable groups like seniors, patients, and those residing on upper floors. Nayar highlighted that MC staff often mix segregated waste, undermining residents’ efforts. He further expressed alarm over the condition of public toilets in markets and parks, describing them as frequently locked, dirty, broken, or lacking water.

HSVP asks MC to take over cleanliness of more sectors

In a related development, the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has formally requested the MC commissioner to accommodate its 32 employees and assume responsibility for the cleanliness of additional sectors, including those in the trans-Ghaggar area, Sector 31, and the MDC area. If the MC accepts this proposal, it could expand its cleanliness coverage. Presently, the sanitation work in these sectors is handled by HSVP.

City ready for monsoon with cleaned drains, improved roads

The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) has announced comprehensive measures to tackle monsoon waterlogging and enhance city infrastructure. PMDA CEO K Makarand Pandurang stated that all city drains have been thoroughly cleaned, including major stormwater channels and roadside drains.

He said that significant progress has also been made on road repairs, with 28 out of 32 sanctioned outer roads covering 21.72 km already completed. Additionally, a master plan for the city’s entire rainwater drainage system is underway, and projects to upgrade 11 major parks and 19 green belts with new amenities are progressing. The PMDA has approved projects worth ₹251.17 crore for these various initiatives.