Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023: Shimla’s rank fell from 56th to 188th

Despite winning the cleanliness survey state award, Shimla lagged badly in the ranking. The ranking fell from the 56th to 188th in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023.

In this way, Shimla is the first town in the state to win the state cleanliness award. Shimla has lagged poorly in the inspection conducted in about 446 cities of the country. Shimla was ranked 198th in 2019, 65th in 2020, 76th in 2021 and 56th in 2022.

In the cleanliness survey of the year 2023, five different teams from the Centre surveyed the city of Shimla. During this period, the city was assessed by the teams at different times from August to October. During this, the teams inspected the cleanliness system, toilets, and door-to-door garbage collection in the city. Apart from the public places of the city, feedback from the local people was also taken. After this, MC was given a place in the double plus category in being free from open defecation.

The ranking of Shimla city had fallen in the cleanliness survey for the last several years, the Municipal Corporation administration improved the cleanliness system of the city under the special cleanliness campaign and action plan, after which the ranking of Shimla improved in 2022 and Shimla remained at 56th position. This time, in the cleanliness survey, the capital Shimla is the first city of the state under Municipal Corporations to get the state award. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupendra Atri said that this time Shimla City has also applied for Three Star City and ODF Triple Plus in the cleanliness survey.