News / Cities / Chandigarh News / {Swachh Teerath campaign} NCC cadets appeal residents to keep surroundings clean

{Swachh Teerath campaign} NCC cadets appeal residents to keep surroundings clean

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 21, 2024 08:08 PM IST

NCC cadets and faculty of ITI College, Gill Road, participated in a cleanliness drive organized by the municipal corporation as part of the Swachh Teerath campaign. The campaign aims to spread awareness and involve religious organizations, NGOs, and educational institutes in promoting cleanliness and waste management. The commissioner appealed to residents to stop using banned plastic and support waste management efforts. #SwachhTeerath #CleanlinessDrive

With the municipal corporation (MC) organising cleanliness drives under the Swachh Teerath campaign, NCC cadets and faculty of ITI College, Gill Road, participated in the drive organised to clean the green belts outside the college and nearby areas.

HT Image
HT Image

Principal of ITI College Baljinder Singh, NCC officer Baljinder Singh among other faculty members of ITI and civic body officials participated in the event and appealed to the public to keep their surroundings clean.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and joint commissioner Navneet Kaur Bal said that the “Swachh Teerath” campaign commenced in the city on the directions of the state government. Under this campaign, cleanliness drives were also organised outside the religious places and markets.

The civic body has also involved religious organisations, NGOs, education institutes under the campaign to spread awareness among the residents at large.

Rishi appealed to the residents to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items. He also appealed to the public to support the civic body in solid waste management by handing over segregated dry and wet waste to the waste collectors. Also the residents should adopt home composting techniques to create compost out of the kitchen waste.

