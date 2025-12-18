Search
Swift justice ensured through ‘Samadhan Shivir’ camps: Haryana CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 08:26 am IST

Chairing the district public relations and grievance redressal committee meeting in Gurugram, Saini said that prompt, transparent and sensitive redressal of public complaints is not merely an administrative duty but a moral responsibility that must be accorded top priority.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has underlined that public service is the very foundation of good governance and directed officers to ensure that every citizen approaching government offices with a grievance returns with dignity and satisfaction.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing the media after the grievance committee meeting in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
A total of 16 complaints were taken up during the meeting, of which 12 cases were resolved on the spot. Directions were issued to keep the remaining four matters pending until the next meeting. The chief minister further directed the officers concerned to submit detailed status reports.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to speedy grievance redressal, the chief minister said that regular Samadhan Shivir camps are being organised every Monday and Thursday at district and sub-division levels. He informed that around 40,000 complaints have been received through these camps so far, out of which nearly 30,000 have already been successfully resolved.

He further stated that out of 1.42 lakh complaints received directly by him, approximately 1.35 lakh have been disposed of.

The chief minister said that grievances registered on the CM Window portal are also being addressed expeditiously, and only those cases remain pending which are sub judice or involve family disputes requiring resolution through legal procedures.

Taking serious note of a complaint from Chhilarki village in the Pataudi area, the chief minister directed a detailed inquiry against the manager of Jatoli Mandi PACS. The complainant alleged that farmers face significant difficulties in obtaining fertilisers due to the manager’s working style, along with complaints of unsatisfactory behaviour and arbitrary practices in fertiliser distribution.

